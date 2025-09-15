 Braves' Kim Ha-seong enjoys 1st 3-hit game of season
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 11:50
 
Kim Ha-seong of the Atlanta Braves hits a single against the Houston Astros during the clubs' Major League Baseball regular-season game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sept. 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Rejuvenated after a midseason switching of clubs, Kim Ha-seong of the Atlanta Braves now has his first three-hit game of 2025.
 
Kim batted 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, helping the Braves defeat the Houston Astros 8-3 at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sunday.
 

It was Kim's first three-hit effort since July last year, while he was still playing for the San Diego Padres.
 
The Korean shortstop started this season with the Tampa Bay Rays, though he only made his season debut in July after recovering from shoulder surgery. Hobbled by leg and back injuries later on, Kim only batted .214 with a .611 on-base plus slugging (OPS) in 24 games with the Rays before being waived.
 
The Braves claimed Kim at the start of September, and he has batted .289 with a .717 OPS in 11 games with his new team.
 
Kim had an infield single in the bottom of the second and singled to right field in the third.
 
Then, with the Braves up 4-2 in the fifth, Kim delivered an RBI single up the middle to extend their lead.
 
Kim flied out in the sixth but drew a walk in the eighth to reach base for the fourth time.
 
For the season, Kim is hitting .238 with three homers, 11 RBIs and six steals in 35 games.
 
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants trots around the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the second inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sept. 8. [AFP/YONHAP]

Elsewhere in the majors, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants went 0-for-3 and scored a run, as the Giants fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
 
Lee was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the second and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Casey Schmitt.
 
Lee's run knotted the score at 1-1, but the Dodgers broke the tie with a run in the third before pulling ahead with a four-spot in the fifth and a pair of runs in the sixth.
 
The Dodgers' Korean utility player, Kim Hye-seong, came on as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the eighth. Kim took over at second base for Miguel Rojas, who shifted over to shortstop to replace Mookie Betts.
 
Kim then struck out in his only at-bat in the ninth.
 
Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates went 0-for-3 with a walk and was caught trying to steal second base in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington.
 
Bae had spent the majority of the season in the minors before getting called up on Sept. 7. In 13 games, Bae has had one hit in 20 at-bats, with five walks and four steals.
 
 

Yonhap
