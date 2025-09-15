벵거·라파, 서울 넥슨 아이콘 매치서 옛 인연과 재회
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 09:26
Wenger, Rafa to reunite with former star players at Nexon Icons Match in Seoul
벵거·라파, 서울 넥슨 아이콘 매치서 옛 인연과 재회
Friday, September 12, 2025
Sunday’s Nexon Icons Match at Seoul World Cup Stadium will not only bring together some of the biggest names in global football of the 2000s and 2010s, it will also be a chance for some of those players to reconnect with the gaffers that led them to glory.
reconnect: 다시 연결되다, 재회하다
gaffer: 감독, 지휘자
오는 일요일(9월 14일) 서울월드컵경기장에서 열리는 넥슨 아이콘 매치는 2000~2010년대 세계 축구의 스타들을 한자리에 모으는 자리일 뿐 아니라, 그들을 영광의 시간으로 이끌었던 감독들과 재회하는 무대다.
Nexon has recruited Rafa Benítez and Arsene Wenger to manage the defensive Shield United and offensive FC Spear, adding managers this year after leaving players to oversee themselves in the inaugural event last year.
recruit: 모집하다, 초빙하다
inaugural: 첫, 개막의, 창립의
넥슨은 올해 행사에 라파 베니테스와 아르센 벵거를 초청해 각각 수비형 ‘실드 유나이티드’와 공격형 ‘FC 스피어’를 맡겼다. 지난해 첫 대회에서는 선수들이 자체적으로 팀을 운영했지만, 올해는 감독 시스템을 도입했다.
Wenger, who led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his 22 years at the helm, will manage FC Spear, while Benítez brings his two La Liga, FA Cup, Champions League, Coppa Italia and Club World Cup titles to Shield United.
at the helm: 지휘하다, 이끌다
아스널을 22년간 이끌며 프리미어리그 3회 우승과 FA컵 7회 우승을 달성한 벵거는 FC 스피어를 지휘한다. 베니테스는 라리가, FA컵, 챔피언스리그, 코파 이탈리아, 클럽월드컵 등 다양한 우승 경력을 토대로 실드 유나이티드를 맡는다.
At their disposal, the two managers will have some of the greatest lineups the world has ever seen, albeit at least 15 years past their prime.
at one’s disposal: 자유롭게 쓸 수 있는, 지휘할 수 있는
lineup: 선수 명단
prime: 전성기
전성기에서 15년 정도를 지난 선수들이긴 하지만, 두 감독은 여전히 세상이 처음 보는 화려한 라인업을 지휘하게 된다.
Wenger’s all-out offensive squad features Italian great Gianluigi Buffon and local legend Lee Bum-young in goal, the only real concession to formation before it breaks down into a free-for-all of: Steven Gerrard, Eden Hazard, Clarence Seedorf, Seol Ki-hyun, Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Gareth Bale, Park Ji-sung, Thierry Henry, Kaka, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Koo Ja-Cheol and Robert Pires.
all-out: 전면적인, 총력의
feature: 포함하다, 등장시키다
concession: 양보, 예외
free-for-all: 무질서 상태, 난전
벵거의 전면적인 공격 라인업에는 이탈리아의 전설 잔루이지 부폰과 한국의 이범영이 골문을 지킨다. 하지만 이후 포메이션은 사실상 난리도 아니다. 스티븐 제라드, 에당 아자르, 클라렌스 세이도르프, 설기현, 호나우지뉴, 웨인 루니, 디디에 드로그바, 가레스 베일, 박지성, 티에리 앙리, 카카, 바스티안 슈바인슈타이거, 구자철, 로베르 피레스 등 쟁쟁한 이름이 포진된다.
Rafa has Iker Casillas, who captained Spain to 2010 World Cup glory, and Kim Young-kwang in goal, behind Ashley Cole, Claude Makélélé, Rio Ferdinand, Carles Puyol, John Arne Riise, Park Joo-ho, Claudio Marchisio, Lee Young-pyo, Maicon, Alessandro Nesta, Nemanja Vidic, Michael Carrick, Gilberto Silva and Sol Campbell.
베니테스는 2010년 월드컵에서 스페인 주장으로 우승의 영광으로 이끈 이케르 카시야스와 김영광을 골키퍼로 두고, 애슐리 콜, 클로드 마켈렐레, 리오 퍼디난드, 카를레스 푸욜, 욘 아르네 리세, 박주호, 클라우디오 마르키시오, 이영표, 마이콘, 알레산드로 네스타, 네마냐 비디치, 마이클 캐릭, 질베르투 실바, 솔 캠벨 등을 포함한 라인업을 구성했다.
Those lineups reunite both managers with a player they know very well: Wenger and Henry won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups together, and Rafa and John Arne Riise won the Champions League and an FA Cup together.
reunite: 재회하다
이번 라인업은 감독과 선수의 오랜 인연을 다시 잇는 자리이기도 하다. 벵거와 앙리는 함께 프리미어리그 3회, FA컵 4회 우승을 차지했으며, 베니테스와 리세는 리버풀에서 챔피언스리그와 FA컵 우승을 함께 했다.
Pires was also with Wenger and Henry at Arsenal, as were three players from the opposing team: Cole, Silva and Campbell.
opposing team: 상대 팀
피레스 역시 벵거·앙리와 아스널에서 뛰었고, 상대 팀의 콜, 실바, 캠벨 역시 당시 아스널 동료였다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
