LPGA veteran Kim Sei-young records 3rd straight top-10 finish

Kim Sei-young has posted her third straight top-10 finish on the LPGA Tour, as she is putting together her best run of performance in years.Kim finished in a seven-way tie for fifth at the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend in Hamilton Township, Ohio, on Sunday, with a four-round total of 15-under 273. She carded a three-under 69 in the final round with five birdies and two bogeys.Kim ended up five strokes back of the winner, Charley Hull of England.Kim, 32, is still looking for her first victory since the Pelican Women's Championship in November 2020, but she now has seven top-10s for this season — her most in a full season since recording 10 top-10s in 2019.Stretching further back to June, the 12-time LPGA winner has six top-10s in her last nine starts."I had a good chance the last three holes, but I couldn't make anything happen. It's a little bit disappointing," said Kim, who bogeyed the par-3 16th and settled for par at the par-5 18th. "But I played really well overall. I'm looking forward to next week."Kim was the only Korean inside the top 10, with Choi Hye-jin tying for 14th at 13-under and Im Jin-hee finishing two strokes behind in a tie for 22nd.Hull hung on for her first title since October 2022, beating Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand by one stroke.After Thitikul four-putted on the 18th green to finish at 19-under, the LPGA Tour has now seen different winners at all 24 tournaments played so far in 2025 — the longest such streak in tour history.Yonhap