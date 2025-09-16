Stronger dollar drives import price increases

A stronger dollar pushed Korea’s import prices higher for the second consecutive month, according to the Bank of Korea’s August export-import price index. Coffee prices surged 13.4%, leading hikes among key items including pigments (3.8%), precious metal products (2.4%), flash memory (1.0%) and frozen seafood (1.1%). This photo shows coffee beans displayed at a hypermarket in Seoul on Sept. 16. [YONHAP]