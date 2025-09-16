Bank of Korea governor to speak at IMF event this week

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will depart for Washington this week to deliver a lecture at a prestigious annual event hosted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the central bank said Tuesday.Rhee has been invited as a speaker to the Michel Camdessus Central Banking Lecture to be held Thursday in the U.S. capital. He will become the first BOK governor to deliver a lecture at the annual event, according to the bank.The event, named after the longest-serving managing director of the IMF, was launched in 2014 to discuss pending economic issues and strengthen cooperation among central bank governors of IMF member countries.Former speakers include European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and former Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Janet Yellen.The BOK governor will lecture on the "Integrated Policy Framework" -- an idea for currency policymaking in emerging market economies, including South Korea, that Rhee advocated for during his tenure at the IMF from 2014 to 2022.Rhee's lecture will be followed by a discussion with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the BOK said.The upcoming lecture marks another international appearance for Rhee, who took part in a panel discussion at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in 2022. He also spoke at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in June this year.Yonhap