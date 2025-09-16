 Hana Bank to support small, medium-sized exporters facing U.S. tariff challenges
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 12:41
Hana Bank CEO Lee Ho-sung, center, attends a financial support roundtable at the Siheung Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Siheung, Gyeonggi on Sept. 15. [HANA BANK]

Hana Bank pledged measures on Monday to support small and medium-sized exporters facing potential losses from recently implemented U.S. tariffs.
 
At a financial support roundtable held that day at the Siheung Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 10 companies based in Siheung, Gyeonggi, with high exposure to the U.S. market shared their concerns over possible declines in export performance and related risks, such as credit downgrades, reduced loan limits and higher interest rates.  
 

Related Article

 
Hana Bank CEO Lee Ho-sung responded by pledging to review relaxed credit assessment standards and to provide liquidity support, interest rate relief and expanded access to global financing.
 
The bank will establish “tariff response and financial support consultation desks” at branches nationwide, offering advisory services across export financing, corporate loans, foreign exchange fees and management consulting, according to the bank. Additionally, Hana Bank will deploy specialists from its headquarters to conduct on-site consultations with affected companies.
 
Hana Bank CEO Lee Ho-sung, third from left, listens as Seojin Industrial CEO Choi Jae-hong, fourth from left, explainsSeojin Industrial's production facilities at the company's headquarters in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 15. [HANA BANK]

Earlier on Monday, Lee visited Seojin Industrial, the first recipient under a joint financing program aimed at strengthening the automotive export supply chain. The program, launched in August through an agreement with Hyundai Motor, Kia and the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation, is capitalized at 630 billion won ($455 million), including 30 billion won from Hana Bank and 10 billion won from Hyundai and Kia.
 
“Hana Bank will provide timely liquidity to help Korean exporters maintain investment and overseas sales momentum in the face of tariff-related challenges,” Lee said.
 
Parent company Hana Financial Group has committed a total of 30 trillion won in financial support measures, including 23 trillion won in emergency liquidity for SMEs and small business owners, to help stabilize firms affected by the tariff dispute.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hana Bank tariffs exporters support

