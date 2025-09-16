Citi Korea shares insights, solutions at ‘FX Rates and Risk Management' seminar
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 09:13
Citi Korea held an FX and Rates Risk Management Seminar in Seoul on Thursday, inviting senior executives and decision-makers from leading Korean corporations.
Through the seminar, Citi, which operates across global capital markets and covers key asset classes including foreign exchange (FX), rates, commodities and equities, provided corporate clients with world-class products and professional solutions, addressed key issues for corporate leaders, including the global FX and rates outlook, risk management strategies under market volatility and the use of derivatives for hedging.
Yoshiyuki Takano, Citi’s head of corporate solutions group for Asia North & Japan, presented insights on interest rate hedging strategies related to foreign currency bond issuance in Japan, as well as net investment hedging practices of Chinese and Hong Kong firms. His session was particularly relevant for Korean companies already active in or preparing to enter the North Asian market, capped with a highly engaged question-and-answer session.
The event also featured Head of Markets for Japan, Asia North & Australia Paul Smith, who visited Korea from Sept. 8 to Thursday for meetings with major corporate clients to discuss support opportunities enabled by Citi’s global network.
At the seminar, Smith’s opening remarks highlighted the importance of the Korean market, saying, “Korea is one of Citi’s key markets globally, home not only to world-class corporations but also to dynamic companies with significant growth potential. Leveraging Citi’s unrivaled global network across more than 180 countries, we support our clients with differentiated insights and solutions that drive their growth and performance both locally and internationally. We remain fully committed to supporting the continued growth of the Korean market.”
David Um, head of markets at Citi Korea, also addressed the audience, saying, “This seminar offered a valuable opportunity to discuss more concrete approaches to managing FX and rate risks faced by Korean corporations. Citi Korea leverages its deep understanding of the local market to deliver practical, actionable solutions tailored to each client’s needs. We will continue to support our clients in navigating market volatility with confidence and proactively capturing new opportunities for growth.”
