Charting a course for their future in the aviation industry
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 19:11
Students from Kyungwoon University’s Department of Aviation Operation receive career counseling at the Korean Air booth during the 8th Aviation Industry Job Fair held at COEX Magok at Gangseo-gu, western Seoul on Sept.16.[YONHAP]
1.Students from Kyungwoon University’s Department of Aviation Operation receive career counseling at the Korean Air booth during the 8th Aviation Industry Job Fair held at COEX Magok at Gangseo District, western Seoul on Sept.16.[YONHAP]
2. An Asiana Airlines representative provides career counseling to a job seeker at the 8th Aviation Industry Job Fair held at COEX Magok at Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Sept.16. [YONHAP]
An Asiana Airlines representative provides career counseling to a job seeker at the 8th Aviation Industry Job Fair held at COEX Magok at Gangseo-gu, western Seoul, on Sept.16. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)