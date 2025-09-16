Charting a course for their future in the aviation industry

1.Students from Kyungwoon University’s Department of Aviation Operation receive career counseling at the Korean Air booth during the 8th Aviation Industry Job Fair held at COEX Magok at Gangseo District, western Seoul on Sept.16.[YONHAP]2. An Asiana Airlines representative provides career counseling to a job seeker at the 8th Aviation Industry Job Fair held at COEX Magok at Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Sept.16. [YONHAP]