 HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk completes 14 hours of police questioning over potential violations of the Capital Markets Act
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk completes 14 hours of police questioning over potential violations of the Capital Markets Act

Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 09:43 Updated: 16 Sep. 2025, 10:05
HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk appears at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in western Seoul on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk appears at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in western Seoul on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

 
HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk underwent almost 14 hours of questioning that ended Monday night regarding whether he had intentionally misled investors prior to the K-pop company's initial public offering (IPO) in 2019.
 
Bang left the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Mapo District, western Seoul, at around 11:48 p.m., 13 hours and 48 minutes after questioning began at 10 a.m. on the same day.
 

Related Article

 
He was guarded by two security staff. When asked by reporters what he had told police about the allegations that he had illicitly pocketed 190 billion won ($137 million) and whether he had worked with a private equity fund on an IPO scheme, he stayed silent and walked directly to a black vehicle awaiting him.
 
Bang was summoned on allegations that he misrepresented HYBE’s IPO plans in order to buy back shares through a private equity fund connected to him.
 
Police suspect that Bang in 2019 assured venture capital firms and other early investors that HYBE had no plans to list the company, and then urged them to sell their holdings to a private equity fund with ties to him. The investors said they trusted his statements, but the company had already begun preliminary steps toward an IPO.
 
Investigators believe Bang secured illicit gains of about 190 billion won, including 30 percent of the profit from the private equity fund’s resale of HYBE shares.
 
Police raided the Korea Exchange office on June 30 and HYBE's office on July 24 regarding the allegations.
 
In an internal email to HYBE staff last month, Bang reassured employees that he will "diligently cooperate with the investigations and explain the details" of the situation.
 
"I hope to clear the truth during the process and I will humbly wait for a decision from the authorities," read the email. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Bang Si-hyuk HYBE BigHit Music IPO police investigation

More in Industry

Naver U.S. webtoon subsidiary, Disney sign deal on new digital comics platform

Unionized workers of Hyundai Motor vote to accept wage hike deal

U.S. to begin applying 15% on Japanese autos Tuesday, with Korean cars subject to 25% levy

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk completes 14 hours of police questioning over potential violations of the Capital Markets Act

LG fell victim to a presidential push out of chips. Now it's back with Jim Keller on AI.

Related Stories

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk appears for police questioning over stock fraud case

Financial watchdog questions HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk over IPO delay

Financial watchdog to refer HYBE CEO to prosecution on fraud allegations

Police raid HYBE headquarters in chairman Bang Si-hyuk stock fraud probe

Financial watchdog will ask government to prosecute HYBE chairman
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)