Naver U.S. webtoon subsidiary, Disney sign deal on new digital comics platform
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 11:02
- YOON SO-YEON
Naver's U.S. webtoon subsidiary signed an agreement with the Walt Disney Company to jointly develop a new online comics platform that will allow readers to enjoy Disney's vast archive of comics, Webtoon Entertainment said Tuesday.
The two companies signed a nonbinding term sheet for the development of an all-new digital comics platform that will feature current comic book runs and also include decades of past comics from across Disney’s portfolio, according to the Naver subsidiary. The two companies also signed a nonbinding term sheet for Disney to acquire a 2 percent share in Webtoon Entertainment.
"For the first time, more than 35,000 comics from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Studios will be available in a single digital comics service with one convenient subscription, adding more stories than ever before in one location," Webtoon Entertainment said in a press release.
"As an expansion upon Marvel Unlimited, Marvel's current digital comics subscription service, the new platform, which will be built and operated by Webtoon Entertainment, will provide decades of iconic comics for current Marvel Unlimited subscribers and bring in even more fans to experience storytelling from across the Disney portfolio along with a selection of Webtoon Original stories."
The new platform will provide both the conventional left-to-right paper comics format as well as the vertical scroll-down webtoon format. Disney+ subscribers will be given access to a curated selection of comic titles in the new app at no additional charge.
“By uniting our unparalleled collection of comics across Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Studios into a single digital platform, we’re giving fans unprecedented access to the adventures they love — all in one place," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences. “Through our expanded relationship with Webtoon, the global leader in digital comics, we’re opening doors to new audiences and deepening fan engagement."
The two companies last month announced a multiyear collaboration to reformat 100 Disney classics into vertical webtoon-style online comics.
