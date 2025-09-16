Nongshim to release 2nd batch of 'KPop Demon Hunters' instant noodles

Nongshim, Korea's leading instant noodle maker, said Tuesday it will release a second batch of its popular Shin Ramyun product featuring characters from the hit animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters" this week.The limited special product, part of a collaboration launched last month, comes in packs of six ramyeon cups. Each cup features a member of the film's virtual girl group HUNTR/X — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — on the packaging.Sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday through the company's online shopping portal.Nongshim said the first batch of 1,000 units sold out in less than two minutes late last month."We prepared more units than the first release to meet strong demand," a company representative said.Nongshim said the collaboration was facilitated by the movie's realistic depiction of Korean food, including cup noodles and snacks that closely resemble its products.Yonhap