 Nongshim to release 2nd batch of 'KPop Demon Hunters' instant noodles
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Nongshim to release 2nd batch of 'KPop Demon Hunters' instant noodles

Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 16:17
Limited edition Shin Ramyun cup noodles modeled after the noodles eaten by characters of the Netflix animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters," launched by Nongshim [NONGSHIM]

Limited edition Shin Ramyun cup noodles modeled after the noodles eaten by characters of the Netflix animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters," launched by Nongshim [NONGSHIM]

 
Nongshim, Korea's leading instant noodle maker, said Tuesday it will release a second batch of its popular Shin Ramyun product featuring characters from the hit animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters" this week.
 
The limited special product, part of a collaboration launched last month, comes in packs of six ramyeon cups. Each cup features a member of the film's virtual girl group HUNTR/X — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — on the packaging.
 

Related Article

Sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday through the company's online shopping portal.
 
Nongshim said the first batch of 1,000 units sold out in less than two minutes late last month.
 
"We prepared more units than the first release to meet strong demand," a company representative said.
 
Nongshim said the collaboration was facilitated by the movie's realistic depiction of Korean food, including cup noodles and snacks that closely resemble its products.

Yonhap
tags Korea Nongshim KPop Demon Hunters noodles ramyeon

More in Industry

Park Bo-gum named Incheon Airport honorary ambassador

Nongshim to release 2nd batch of 'KPop Demon Hunters' instant noodles

EV subsidies benefit China bus makers most. Lee wants to change that.

SK chief files civil, criminal complaints against YouTubers for spreading rumors about live-in partner

SK Telecom says allegedly leaked data on sale by hacking group is 'fake'

Related Stories

Ramyeon rush: Noodles inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters' hit shelves

Want the sold-out 'KPop Demon Hunters' noodles? Another batch is coming — here's how to get it.

Nongshim launches snacks and ramyeon tied to Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters”

How trot became K-pop fans’ biggest fear and possible ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ showstopper

'KPop Demon Hunters' got you craving a 'Golden' view of N Seoul Tower? Here's where to stay.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)