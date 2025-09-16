Park Bo-gum named Incheon Airport honorary ambassador
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 16:25
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Actor Park Bo-gum has been appointed honorary ambassador for Incheon International Airport.
For the next three years, Park will take part in numerous promotional activities, particularly in the airport’s smart services, convenience facilities and key innovation initiatives, according to the Incheon International Airport Corporation on Tuesday.
"Park Bo-gum is an actor widely praised for his talent, star power and character," the corporation’s CEO Lee Hag-jae said at an appointment ceremony on Monday.
"By his appointment, we hope to enhance Incheon Airport’s brand value both domestically and internationally, while strengthening communication with the public."
Previous well-known figures who have served as honorary ambassadors for the airport include soprano Sumi Jo, figure skating champion Kim Yuna, actors Song Joong-ki and Lee Je-hoon, girl group aespa, YouTube creators Pani Bottle and Kwaktube and former volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung.
Park is best known for his roles in television series such as tvN's "Reply 1988" (2015-16), KBS's "Love in the Moonlight" (2016) and Netflix's "When Life Gives You Tangerines."
