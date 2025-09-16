 Unionized workers of Hyundai Motor vote to accept wage hike deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Unionized workers of Hyundai Motor vote to accept wage hike deal

Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 10:21
Representatives of management and labor at Hyundai Motor hold the opening session for this year’s wage and collective bargaining talks at the company’s Ulsan plant on June 18. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Representatives of management and labor at Hyundai Motor hold the opening session for this year’s wage and collective bargaining talks at the company’s Ulsan plant on June 18. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
Unionized workers of Hyundai Motor, Korea's largest automaker, voted Tuesday to accept a wage hike deal for this year, including a 100,000 won ($72) increase in monthly pay, the union said.
 
In a vote held Tuesday, 53 percent of 36,208 workers who cast a ballot approved this year's wage agreement between the labor union and the company, according to the union.
 

Related Article

 
Under the wage deal, workers will receive performance-based bonuses equivalent to 450 percent of their monthly wages and an additional 15.8 million won in cash, as well as 30 shares of Hyundai Motor stocks and traditional market gift certificates worth 200,000 won.
 
Hyundai Motor and the labor union reached a tentative wage deal earlier this month after holding more than 20 rounds of negotiations. This year's negotiations faced difficulties as the union staged a strike for the first time in seven years this month.
 
Hyundai Motor has been facing tough business headwinds this year, including U.S. tariff measures and slowing demand for electric vehicles.
 
The company's second-quarter net profit fell 22.1 percent on-year to 3.25 trillion won due largely to U.S. import tariffs on autos.
 

Yonhap
tags hyundai motor labor union workers

More in Industry

Naver U.S. webtoon subsidiary, Disney sign deal on new digital comics platform

Unionized workers of Hyundai Motor vote to accept wage hike deal

U.S. to begin applying 15% on Japanese autos Tuesday, with Korean cars subject to 25% levy

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk completes 14 hours of police questioning over potential violations of the Capital Markets Act

LG fell victim to a presidential push out of chips. Now it's back with Jim Keller on AI.

Related Stories

Hyundai Motor CEO asks union to cooperate on wage talks

Young Hyundai office workers launch rival labor union

Hyundai Motor union votes for wage deal as hardliners weaken

Hyundai Motor strike threatened as negotiations break down

Hyundai Motor being abandoned by young workers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)