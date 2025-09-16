SK Telecom launches ChatGPT promotion in collaboration with OpenAI

Korea's top mobile carrier, SK Telecom (SKT), said Tuesday it has joined hands with OpenAI to launch a promotional event for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.Under the promotion, SKT will provide discount coupons to new ChatGPT Plus users, allowing them to use the service for free for two months with a one-month subscription, marking the developer's first such collaboration with a local mobile carrier.The telecom has been maintaining close ties with OpenAI, co-hosting a hackathon in 2023 while jointly participating in the MIT GenAI Impact Consortium with six other businesses.The company said it will continue to pursue a two-track strategy of developing its own AI model while expanding cooperation with overseas partners.In August, a consortium led by SK Telecom was selected as one of five teams eligible to receive state support to develop homegrown AI foundation models as part of the government's goal of making the country a global leader in the field."By bolstering the two-track strategy of seeking global ties and self-empowerment, we plan to expand a customer-oriented AI ecosystem," said Lee Jae-shin, who heads the company's AI strategy.Yonhap