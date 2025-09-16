Britain’s Black Wednesday (KOR)

On Sept. 15, 1992, Britain came under attack. George Soros, the hedge fund investor, directed his Quantum Fund to unload $10 billion worth of British pounds. Once Soros moved, other funds followed. By the end of the day, more than $110 billion worth of pounds had been pushed into the market.At the time, Britain and other European countries had joined the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM), a system designed to stabilize currencies in preparation for monetary union. Under the rules, the pound could only fluctuate within a 6 percent band against the German mark.The problem had begun in 1990, when a newly unified Germany decided to exchange East German marks for West German marks at a one-to-one rate. That policy flooded the economy with excess currency, creating fears of inflation. To contain price growth, the Bundesbank raised interest rates 10 times in two years.Germany’s rate hikes forced other ERM members to follow, including Britain. Higher rates pushed the British economy into a deeper downturn. Unemployment climbed, growth faltered, and hedge funds began betting heavily against the pound.Prime Minister John Major then made what proved to be a disastrous decision. He announced that Britain would use its foreign reserves to defend the pound’s exchange rate. The move backfired. Once Soros and other funds doubled down, the Bank of England exhausted its defenses within a single day.On Sept. 16, 1992, Britain was forced to withdraw from the ERM — the day is remembered as Black Wednesday. Soros made an estimated $1 billion profit. Britain, meanwhile, lost £3.3 billion ($4.5 million) in the failed defense of its currency.Analysts later noted that Britain might have survived had its underlying economy been stronger. Without solid growth, however, the country had little choice but to concede. The attempt to maintain credibility in the currency system came at a heavy cost.For economies with weak fundamentals, the lesson of Black Wednesday remains relevant. Britain’s experience shows the risks of clinging to monetary commitments without the strength to back them up. For countries facing slow growth while negotiating trade demands from abroad, the episode stands as a cautionary tale.1992년 9월 15일, 영국이 공격받기 시작했다. 헤지펀드 업계의 큰손 조지 소로스(사진)의 퀀텀펀드가 100억 달러를 동원해 영국 파운드화를 팔아치우기 시작한 것이다. 소로스가 움직이자 다른 헤지펀드들도 행동에 나섰고, 총 1100억 달러 규모의 파운드화가 시장에 풀렸다.당시 영국을 비롯한 유럽 각국은 유럽의 화폐 통합에 대비해 유럽환율메커니즘(ERM)에 가입해 있었다. ERM은 각국의 통화가치 안정을 위해 환율 변동폭을 제한하는 협정이었다. 영국 파운드화는 독일 마르크화의 ±6% 수준에서만 움직일 수 있었다.1990년 통일된 독일이 서독 마르크와 동독 마르크를 1:1로 교환하면서 문제가 시작됐다. 졸지에 서독 마르크가 넘쳐나게 된 셈이므로 물가 폭등이 예상됐고, 독일은 2년간 10차례나 금리를 높였다. 독일이 금리를 높이니 다른 나라들은 코뚜레 꿰인 소처럼 끌려가지 않을 수 없었다. 유럽 각국의 경제에 빨간불이 켜졌고 영국 역시 금리 인상을 강요당했다. 실업률이 치솟고 실물경제가 풍비박산 나는 가운데 헤지펀드는 파운드화의 약세에 돈을 걸기 시작했다.당시 영국 총리 존 메이저는 최악의 선택을 했다. 외환보유고를 풀어 파운드화 환율을 방어하겠다고 발표한 것이다. 무모한 도전이었다. 소로스와 헤지펀드가 작정하고 달려들자 영국은 단 하루 만에 백기를 들었다. 9월 16일 영국은 ERM 탈퇴를 발표하지 않을 수 없었다. ‘검은 수요일’이다. 소로스는 10억 달러를 벌었고, 영국은 33억 파운드가 허공에서 사라졌다.영국 경제의 기초 체력이 튼튼했다면 금리를 높이면서 ERM을 고수할 수 있었을지도 모른다. 그런 바탕 없이 자존심을 세우려던 영국은 혹독한 대가를 치러야 했다. 잠재성장률이 1%대로 내려앉아 있는 와중에 미국이 요구하는 무역 협정에 휘둘리고 있는 우리가 참고해야 할 반면교사다.