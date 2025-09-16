Tougher punishments for industrial accidents, but prevention still lacking (KOR)

On Monday, the government announced a comprehensive labor safety plan, following President Lee Jae Myung’s pledge to eradicate serious workplace accidents. Yet the measures remain focused on punishment rather than prevention.Companies with three or more fatalities in a year will face fines starting at 3 billion won, up to 5 percent of annual operating profits. Repeat offenders could even be deregistered from the construction industry. Firms found responsible for major accidents will also face disadvantages in bank lending reviews.The government aims to reduce Korea’s fatal accident rate from 0.39 per 10,000 workers to the OECD average of 0.29 by 2030. Still, critics argue the plan lacks structural solutions to prevent accidents from occurring in the first place.This weakness was evident in the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which took effect in 2022. That law mandated at least one year in prison and fines of 1 billion won or more for employers after a fatal accident. The impact was limited. Even with the new measure — imposing fines of 3 billion won on companies with negative operating profits — its effectiveness is uncertain.On job sites, accidents cannot always be avoided through employer measures alone. Employers may invest in safety and training, but the law requires them to prove these efforts, and compliance depends on workers themselves. With the number of foreign workers rising, language and cultural barriers further complicate safety management.The plan does include preventive measures. Ordering parties will be required to set fair budgets and realistic construction schedules, and extreme weather such as heat waves will justify extensions. The government also pledged more than 2 trillion won by 2026 to support safety facilities at small businesses and to add 3,000 industrial safety inspectors. These are significant steps toward prevention.But the core of the strategy still lies in punitive measures. Whether such policies can produce meaningful change remains uncertain, and concerns persist that heavy sanctions could discourage investment.Nothing is more important than human life. Yet stronger punishment alone cannot solve the problem. Structural reforms are needed to prevent accidents in the first place. Beyond wielding harsher penalties, Korea must improve workplace culture, encourage labor-management self-regulation and promote technological innovation. Expanding workers’ rights to refuse unsafe tasks also deserves review.The government’s plan falls short because it emphasizes punishment over prevention. Reducing industrial accidents will require more than regulation. A culture of safety must take root on the ground.정부가 어제 발표한 ‘노동안전 종합대책’은 이재명 대통령의 ‘중대재해 근절’ 선언에 따른 범정부 차원의 후속 조치다. 그러나 기대와 달리 여전히 처벌 강화에 초점이 맞춰졌다. 연간 3명 이상 사망사고가 발생하면 최소 30억원을 기본으로 영업이익의 5% 이내 과징금을 부과하고, 반복 위반 시 건설사 등록 말소까지 가능하다. 중대재해 발생 기업은 금융권 대출 심사에서도 불이익을 받게 된다. 정부는 이를 통해 1만 명당 산재 사망자 비율을 현재 0.39명에서 2030년 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 평균인 0.29명으로 감축한다는 목표를 세웠다. 하지만 사고가 발생하지 않도록 예방하는 구조적 대책은 여전히 미흡하다.이런 한계는 이미 2022년 시행된 중대재해처벌법에서도 확인된다. 이 법은 사망사고가 발생하면 사업주에게 1년 이상의 징역형과 10억원 이상의 벌금을 부과하도록 했지만, 그 효과는 미미했다. 이번에 영업이익이 마이너스인 경우에도 30억원의 과징금을 부과하는 초강경 대책을 내놓았다고 해서 상황이 달라질 수 있을지 의문이다. 현장에서는 사업주가 아무리 안전 대책을 세워도 근로자 과실을 완전히 차단하기 어려운 것이 현실이다. 중대재해처벌법은 사업주가 안전 투자와 교육을 입증해야 하는 구조지만, 근로자가 이를 따르지 않으면 효과가 제한적일 수밖에 없다. 특히 외국인 노동자가 늘면서 언어와 문화 차이로 인한 안전 관리의 어려움은 더욱 커지고 있다.물론 이번 종합대책에 예방 대책이 없는 건 아니다. 발주자에게 적정 공사비와 공사 기간 산정 의무를 부여하고, 폭염 등 기상재해를 공사 기간 연장 사유에 포함한 것은 산업 현장의 현실을 잘 반영했다. 또 2026년까지 2조원 이상을 투입해 소규모 사업장 안전설비 구축을 지원하고, 산업안전감독관 3000여 명을 증원하는 계획도 예방 중심 정책이라는 점에서 의미가 크다. 그러나 대책의 무게중심이 여전히 사업주에 대한 강력한 처벌이어서 실효성을 거둘 수 있을지 미지수다. 자칫 투자 활동을 위축시킬 수 있다는 점도 우려스럽다.인명보다 더 중요한 것은 없다. 그러나 거듭 더 센 처벌로는 한계가 있다. 처벌 일변도가 아니라 구조적으로 재해를 예방할 수 있는 대책을 더 고민해야 한다. 이를 위해서는 강력한 사업주 처벌이라는 채찍 외에도 작업장 문화 개선, 노사 자율 관리, 기술 혁신 등이 병행돼야 한다. 근로자가 위험한 작업을 거부할 수 있는 작업중지권 강화 방안도 검토할 만하다. 이번에 발표된 정부 대책은 재해 예방을 위한 고민이 부족하다는 점에서 반쪽짜리에 그쳤다. 중대재해를 줄이려면 규제가 아닌 안전 문화가 현장에 뿌리내리도록 하는 근본 대책이 마련돼야 한다.