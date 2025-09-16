 'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th week
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 10:22 Updated: 16 Sep. 2025, 10:51
A scene from the Netflix animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

"Golden," a track from the animated U.S. film "KPop Demon Hunters," has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth week.
 
Billboard said Monday in a preview of its upcoming main singles chart that "Golden" retained its No. 1 position this week.
 

"Golden" is performed by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the fictional girl group HUNTR/X in the film. Ejae, a composer who trained at SM Entertainment, and Rei Ami were both born in Korea.
 
Teddy and 24, known for their work with K-pop agency The Black Label, are among the song's co-producers.
 
After debuting at No. 81, the song has climbed to No. 23, No. 6, No. 4, No. 2 and No. 1. It then slipped back to No. 2 before returning to the top three weeks ago.
 
"Golden" earned 33.8 million streams, down 2 percent, 26.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 19 percent, and 8,000 copies sold, down 11 percent, in the United States from Sept. 5 to 11.
 
In addition to "Golden," three more songs from the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack secured top 10 positions. "Your Idol" claimed the No. 4 spot, "Soda Pop" followed at No. 5 and "How It's Done" held firm at No. 8.
 
The soundtrack also topped the Billboard 200 albums chart, achieving the milestone of hitting No. 1 on both Billboard's main singles and albums charts.
 

Yonhap
