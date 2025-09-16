Riize announces more shows in Japan during Tokyo concert
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 12:24
Boy band Riize will perform at the Tokyo Dome next year, becoming the fastest K-pop boy group to secure a solo performance at one of Japan's largest venues since its debut.
During its latest performance in Tokyo held from Friday to Monday, Riize announced that it will perform concerts scheduled at the Tokyo Dome from Feb. 21 to 23, 2026.
The band held three performances at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium as part of its first world tour "Riizing Loud," meeting with 33,000 fans during the three-day run. The first day of the performances also coincided with member Sungchan's birthday.
Tokyo Dome is one of the most iconic concert venues in Asia. Booking the venue is widely regarded in the music industry as a sign that an artist has reached top-tier popularity in Japan.
Major Japanese outlets including Sankei Sports, Sports Nippon and Nikkan Sports described the group’s Tokyo Dome debut as a notable achievement, with headlines praising Riize for reaching “Japan’s largest concert venue at record speed” and calling it a “breakthrough moment” for a next-generation K-pop act.
The group’s momentum in Japan has been fueled by both digital success and consistent fan engagement, positioning it as one of the most closely watched K-pop acts of its generation.
Riize has seen consistent growth in popularity in Japan since debuting in 2023.
“Get A Guitar” (2023), its debut single, earned a gold certification in streaming from the Recording Industry Association of Japan — a first for any K-pop boy group that debuted after 2023 — with the certification marking over 50 million streams.
Its Japanese-language single “Lucky” (2024) earned a platinum certification for physical sales, signifying more than 250,000 units shipped, while its first full-length album “Odyssey” received a gold certification.
Riize consists of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton. The name “Riize” is a combination of the words “rise” and “realize,” with the message of “making something come true.” It hopes to be a team “that grows together and fulfills its dreams.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
