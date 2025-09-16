Seventeen's Hoshi to release solo track 'Take A Shot' on same day he begins military service
Hoshi of boy band Seventeen will release a surprise solo track titled "Take A Shot" on Tuesday, the day that he begins his military service.
Hoshi will serve as an active-duty soldier after completing five weeks of basic military training, according to his agency Pledis Entertainment.
The new track comes as a parting gift to fans. Set for release at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, it will be a rage-based hip-hop track that "highlights Hoshi's powerful rap skills along with the rich synth and guitar sounds to give a heavy yet fast energy."
Hoshi took part in writing the lyrics of the song, which especially express his zeal and passion, according to his agency.
"The new song will show Hoshi's determination and goals that he set with the 10th anniversary of Seventeen's debut," the agency said in a press release.
Hoshi took part in the second single "Teleparty" of Seventeen's subunit BSS and the first single in his collaboration with fellow bandmate Woozi, titled "Beam." Hoshi and Woozi met with over 100,000 fans during a tour of five cities this summer.
His bandmate Woozi also began his service as an active-duty soldier on Monday. Members Jeonghan and Wonwoo already have already begun their service.
