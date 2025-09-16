 Seventeen's Hoshi to release solo track 'Take A Shot' on same day he begins military service
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Seventeen's Hoshi to release solo track 'Take A Shot' on same day he begins military service

Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 10:53 Updated: 16 Sep. 2025, 11:04
Hoshi of boy band Seventeen [YONHAP]

Hoshi of boy band Seventeen [YONHAP]

 
Hoshi of boy band Seventeen will release a surprise solo track titled "Take A Shot" on Tuesday, the day that he begins his military service.
 
Hoshi will serve as an active-duty soldier after completing five weeks of basic military training, according to his agency Pledis Entertainment.
 

Related Article

 
The new track comes as a parting gift to fans. Set for release at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, it will be a rage-based hip-hop track that "highlights Hoshi's powerful rap skills along with the rich synth and guitar sounds to give a heavy yet fast energy."
 
Hoshi took part in writing the lyrics of the song, which especially express his zeal and passion, according to his agency.
 
"The new song will show Hoshi's determination and goals that he set with the 10th anniversary of Seventeen's debut," the agency said in a press release. 
 
Hoshi took part in the second single "Teleparty" of Seventeen's subunit BSS and the first single in his collaboration with fellow bandmate Woozi, titled "Beam." Hoshi and Woozi met with over 100,000 fans during a tour of five cities this summer.
 
His bandmate Woozi also began his service as an active-duty soldier on Monday. Members Jeonghan and Wonwoo already have already begun their service.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen Hoshi Pledis Entertainment

More in K-pop

Seventeen's Hoshi to release solo track 'Take A Shot' on same day he begins military service

'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th week

How trot became K-pop fans’ biggest fear and possible ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ showstopper

IVE announces new world tour starting with concerts in Seoul

Starship's IDID aims to be 'era-defining' icon amid fifth-gen influx

Related Stories

Hoshi X Woozi prepares for 'Warning' concerts in July, August

Seventeen to release 5th full-length album 'Happy Burstday' on May 26

Seventeen rocks 435,000 concertgoers during Japanese dome tour

Seventeen to kick off 'Right Here' tour on Oct. 12 at Goyang Stadium

Seventeen's 13 members all renew contracts with Pledis Entertainment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)