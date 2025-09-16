Tomorrow X Together's new concert film set for release in October
Boy band Tomorrow X Together will return with its second VR concert film, "Tomorrow X Together VR Concert: Heart Attack," set for release on Oct. 10 at Megabox Coex in southern Seoul, its agency BigHit Music announced Tuesday.
"Heart Attack" marks the boy band’s follow-up to its first VR concert film "Hyperfocus" in 2024. Production company Amaze said the new project integrates AI-powered video processing and Unreal Engine-based VFX to blur the lines between reality and fantasy, promising immersive visuals that match the group’s performance.
The poster released for the concert film shows the five members against a campus backdrop. A teaser clip previewed Tomorrow X Together performing its single "Love Language," released in May this year, on a basketball court decked out with a heart motif, showcasing a mix of playful expressions and stylized directing that highlight the band’s youth-driven charm, according to BigHit Music.
Advance ticketing for "Heart Attack" begins Thursday at 9 a.m. through Megabox's mobile app and website. Alongside its Seoul premiere, the VR concert film will also be screened in theaters across Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi and Fukuoka.
The concert film release coincides with Tomorrow X Together’s fourth world tour, "Act: Tomorrow," which kicked off in San Jose earlier this month. The group has already played Los Angeles and will continue to Dallas on Tuesday, Rosemont on Sept. 21 and 22, Atlanta on Sept. 25, Washington on Sept. 28 and Newark on Oct. 1 and 2.
Tomorrow X Together debuted in 2019 with the EP "The Dream Chapter: Star." The quintet, consisting of members Soobin, Hueningkai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun, is known for songs "Crown" (2019), "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" (2019), "0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" (2021) and "Sugar Rush Ride” (2023).
