 Filarmonica della Scala returns to Korea after 17 years for concert
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 12:37
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Conductor Chung Myung-whun conducts the Filarmonica della Scala orchestra [MAST MEDIA]

There is one orchestra that, despite the renown of its resident music director, is even more famous for its dazzling roster of guest conductors — the Filarmonica della Scala of Milan, Italy.
 
Founded in 1778 as the resident opera orchestra of La Scala, the world’s leading opera house, the ensemble began giving symphonic concerts in 1982. While it continues to perform for La Scala’s opera productions, it also tours internationally with symphonic programs, earning it the nickname “the Vienna Philharmonic of Italy.”
 

From its earliest days, the orchestra has worked with an impressive array of guest conductors, including Leonard Bernstein, Carlo Maria Giulini and Giuseppe Sinopoli. More recently, Fabio Luisi, Paavo Järvi and Manfred Honeck have all taken the podium. Among them, Chung Myung-whun is especially well known for his close relationship with the ensemble.
 
“Chemistry rarely sounds better than when Chung is on the podium — so frequent and rewarding are his appearances with these players, both for symphonic and operatic repertoire, that you'd be forgiven for assuming that he is the official deputy to music director Riccardo Chailly,” wrote British music review site Bachtrack in 2018.
 
On Wednesday and Thursday, Chung will take the stage in Korea with the Filarmonica della Scala. This will be their first joint performance since Chung was named music director of La Scala in May, a role he will officially assume in 2027.
 
Conductor Chung Myung-whun conducts the Filarmonica della Scala orchestra [MAST MEDIA]

The orchestra previously visited Korea in 2004 under the baton of Riccardo Muti, and returned in 2008 for a performance with Chung. This week marks their first concert together in Korea in 17 years.
 
What exactly defines the chemistry between a specific conductor and an orchestra?
 
In an interview with La Scala, Chung said, “From our very first concert together, I felt that the orchestra understood me and welcomed me.”
 
He described the Filarmonica della Scala as “an orchestra where the elegance of Italian tradition harmonizes with a universal musical sensibility.”
 
Chung first conducted the ensemble in 1989. As of May, official records list him as having led 84 opera performances and 141 symphonic concerts with the orchestra.
 
Conductor Chung Myung-whun conducts the Filarmonica della Scala orchestra [MAST MEDIA]

Both Chung and the orchestra share deep roots in opera. In 1989, he drew global attention when he was appointed music director of the Opéra Bastille in France. He has since continued performing opera at major venues worldwide. The Filarmonica della Scala also evolved from an opera orchestra and continues to perform both operatic and symphonic repertoire.
 
“Chung doesn’t break music into segments, but rather guides it with flexibility, unleashing explosive energy through moments of intense concentration,” said music columnist Hwang Jang-won. “That makes for exceptional synergy with the Filarmonica della Scala, which is fundamentally an opera orchestra.”
 
The Korean tour program begins with the overture to Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “La forza del destino” and closes with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “Pathetique.”
 
Conductor Chung Myung-whun conducts the Filarmonica della Scala orchestra [MAST MEDIA]

“These are highly dramatic works,” said Hwang. “The conductor and orchestra’s operatic approach is likely to be especially effective.”
 
The concert will also feature pianist Nikolai Lugansky, known for his mastery of the keyboard, performing Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The performances will be held on Wednesday at the Seoul Arts Center and on Thursday at Busan Concert Hall.
 
Chung and the Filarmonica della Scala’s Asia tour continues through Sept. 28 with stops in Sapporo, Tokyo and Osaka. On Oct. 12, they are scheduled to perform in Milan with pianist Fujita Mao.
 
Chung is also slated to conduct symphonic concerts in Milan next March and June, before returning to the opera pit for Georges Bizet’s Carmen at La Scala from June 8 to 27.

BY KIM HO-JEONG [[email protected]]
