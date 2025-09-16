Korea to host int'l drone festival series in four cities

Korea will host a series of international drone festivals through October to highlight the country's advanced drone technologies while boosting local economies through cultural programs, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday.The festival series, named "K-Drone to World Festival," will kick off Saturday for a monthlong run through Oct. 19, with venues in Busan, Jeonju, North Jeolla, Pocheon, Gyeonggi and Namwon, North Jeolla.The series will begin in the southeastern port city of Busan this weekend, featuring a 2,000-drone light show, followed by multinational drone performances with teams from the United States, Japan and China.From Sept. 25-28, Jeonju will host the inaugural Drone Soccer World Cup, with 265 teams from 32 countries competing.Pocheon will later stage the World Drone Expo from Oct. 9-12, including the nation's largest-ever drone light show with 6,000 drones. The festival series will conclude in the southwestern city of Namwon after a four-day run from Oct. 16-19 with an international drone industry exhibition showcasing integrated technologies that bring together drones and robotics.Yonhap