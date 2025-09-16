 'Maybe Happy Ending' creative duo named honorees of Asia Society's 2025 Asia Game Changer Awards
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 09:42
Hue Park, left, and Will Aronson pose in the press room with the awards for best original score and best book of a musical for "Maybe Happy Ending" during the 78th Tony Awards on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

The creative duo behind the award-winning musical, "Maybe Happy Ending," has been chosen as a winner of Asia Society's annual Asia Game Changer Awards, according to the nonprofit organization.
 
Korean writer Park Chun-hue, also known as Hue Park, and American composer Will Aronson who created the musical that won Best Musical and five other Tony Awards at the 78th annual Tony Awards in June, will be honored with the award at a ceremony in New York on Oct. 15, Asia Society said.
 

"An award-winning creative duo whose innovative musical storytelling has captivated audiences across continents," it said in an announcement on the honorees.
 
Other awardees this year are philanthropists Elaine Chao and James Chao, former U.S. Ambassador to China, Russia and Singapore Jon Huntsman Jr. and world-renowned pianist Yuja Wang.
 
Since 2014, Asia Society has presented the Asia Game Changer Awards to recognize individuals and organizations whose work advances its mission in policy, business, arts, culture and education, according to the organization.
 
Past honorees include Korean boy band BTS, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai and Chinese businessman and philanthropist Jack Ma.
 

Yonhap
