Korea's crime-solving show "Crime Scene" meets Netflix for a reboot
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 17:46 Updated: 16 Sep. 2025, 18:31
- KIM JI-YE
One of Korea’s hit crime-solving shows, “Crime Scene,” is set to reach global audiences on Netflix, bringing back the original cast and its signature role-playing sequence with a reboot titled "Crime Scene Zero," coming 11 years after the original debut.
Both the cast and producers expressed excitement about connecting with a wider audience, while also being curious to see how viewers around the world would respond to the show.
“To be honest, I am also curious how global viewers would see our show,” said producer Yoon Hyun-joon during the show’s press conference held at Ramada by Wyndham Seoul Sindorim in Guro, western Seoul, on Tuesday.
"Even with ordinary variety shows, the tone can feel quite different depending on the culture. For ‘Crime Scene’ in particular, with its complex structure and Korean wordplay, I’m especially curious about how international audiences will react.”
Despite the show going global, Yoon emphasized that it didn’t deter him from staying true to the series’ identity.
“I didn’t try to change things,” he said. “Instead, I approached it with the intention of being even more true to what ‘Crime Scene’ is.”
The series is a reboot of the “Crime Scene” franchise, the first three seasons of which aired on JTBC and the fourth on Tving. The new installment marks the first time the show will be available on a global platform.
The game follows a role-playing format, with each player taking on a character with a unique backstory. Set in a crime scene, players take on the roles of detectives and suspects, working to identify and uncover the hidden criminal among them.
Produced by Yoon and Hwang Seul-woo, the latest mind-game show features film director Jang Jin, announcer Park Ji-yoon, comedian Jang Dong-min, actor Kim Ji-hoon and IVE’s An Yu-jin — all of whom appeared in previous seasons.
Not only did the main cast return, but the show also revived its guest system, introducing a new cast member for every crime scene episode — a system that was taken out in the previous season, “Crime Scene Returns” (2024).
“Though this season has focused on going back to the basics by casting five experienced members whom we deeply trust, we also thought that we needed a fresh face to bring something the veteran cast couldn’t,” Yoon said.
“We also thought that, since the regular cast members all have sharp instincts, the new guest would throw them off because it’s their first time playing the game.”
In the new season, actors Park Sung-woong, Joo Hyun-young, Ha Seok-jin, Jeon So-min and Hwang In-youp are set to appear as guests.
With over a decade-long history, the producers sought to return to the franchise's essence, which is why they added “Zero” to the fifth installment’s title.
“As you can see from the title, we wanted to return to the very beginning and stay true to the essence of ‘Crime Scene,’ as well as by doing so, show the world what kind of show it really is,” Yoon said.
Creating a realistic crime scene is one of the most important aspects of the show, allowing players to be fully immersed in their roles. The producers shared that they carefully designed the environment, even constructing an actual building and a bridge for the set.
It seems the producers’ effort paid off, as the cast members all voiced that they were fully in the moment. Comedian Jang shared how he had to remind others to snap out of character when the competition got intense.
“This season, everyone was more immersed in it than ever,” said comedian Jang. “The battle between those who were set on catching the culprit and the culprit, just as determined to get away, got really intense.”
“I think the line I said the most later on the show was, ‘Come on, nobody actually died here!’ That just shows how invested everyone was — the fights got heated, and everyone was completely in the game.”
Though packed with twists, mysteries, and intense detective work — which could feel intimidating for newcomers — the cast assured viewers that they could simply enjoy watching the players do all the thinking.
“For those who are new to the show, the name ‘Crime Scene’ and it being an investigative program might make them see it as a bit complicated,” announcer Park said.
“I want to say to the viewers that we’ll handle the thinking part, so just relax and enjoy the show.”
“Crime Scene Zero” will be released on Netflix on Sept. 23, with the first four episodes. Four new episodes will follow on Sept. 30, and the final two on Oct. 7.
