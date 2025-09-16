 Korea, France reach agreement on defense space cooperation
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 11:51
This photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) on Sept. 16, shows Jeong Gyu-heon, right, deputy minister for advanced capabilities program, and his French counterpart, Gael Diaz de Tuesta, left, signing an agreement for defense space cooperation in Paris on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

Korea's arms procurement agency said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with its French counterpart to bolster its defense space capabilities.
 
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed the agreement with France's procurement agency in Paris on Monday (local time) and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the defense space sector.
 

The two agencies have agreed to expand research and development and intelligence sharing in the defense space sector and promote exchanges of experts.
 
The move is expected to help Korea expand its foothold in the space security network, especially given France's leading capabilities and rich operational experience in the field, DAPA said.

