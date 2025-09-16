Korean gov't to investigate claims that workers detained in Georgia were abused

Incheon marks 75 years since pivotal landing with veterans and naval tribute

Korean foreign minister holds phone talks with Ukrainian counterpart on bilateral ties, regional issues

Korea renews call for Japan to squarely acknowledge wartime sexual slavery

Seoul issues rare rebuke of Washington after detention of Korean workers

Related Stories

Foreign minister says possibility of U.S.-North Korea summit at APEC 'very low for now'

Flight returning detained workers to Korea being held up, Foreign Ministry says

Korean nationals detained in U.S. ICE raid to return home on chartered flight

Trump reportedly halts Koreans' repatriation to suggest they could help train U.S. workforce

'Workers are not criminals': Seoul's foreign minister meets Rubio to discuss Koreans' release