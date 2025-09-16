 Korean foreign minister holds phone talks with Ukrainian counterpart on bilateral ties, regional issues
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korean foreign minister holds phone talks with Ukrainian counterpart on bilateral ties, regional issues

Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 09:17
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaks with foreign counterparts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' offices in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 4. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaks with foreign counterparts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' offices in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 4. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held telephone talks with his Ukraine counterpart Monday to discuss bilateral relations and the regional situation, the Foreign Ministry said.
 
During the conversation with Andrii Sybiha, Cho expressed Korea's keen interest in developments related to peace negotiations amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.
 

Related Article

 
He noted that Seoul is closely monitoring the situation and will seriously consider ways to support post-war reconstruction, the ministry added.
 
In response, Sybiha expressed his appreciation for Korea's continued support for Ukraine.
 
The two ministers also exchanged views on the latest developments surrounding Ukraine and the international community's response.
 
They also pledged close communication on the sidelines of upcoming multilateral gatherings, including the UN General Assembly later this month.

Yonhap
tags korea ukraine

More in Diplomacy

Korean foreign minister holds phone talks with Ukrainian counterpart on bilateral ties, regional issues

Incheon marks 75 years since pivotal landing with veterans and naval tribute

Korean gov't to investigate claims that workers detained in Georgia were abused

U.S. deputy state secretary urges Korean companies to keep investing despite Georgia raid

Korean foreign minister, Chinese counterpart to discuss Xi's likely APEC visit, bilateral ties

Related Stories

Refugees from Ukraine face struggles in Korea

Ken Rhee appears on German broadcasting station in Ukraine

North Korea supplies 40% of Russia's ammunition, Ukrainian intel chief tells Bloomberg

500 North Korean soldiers killed in Ukrainian missile strike: Report

South Korea may consider sending weapons to Ukraine, says presidential official
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)