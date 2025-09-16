Korean foreign minister holds phone talks with Ukrainian counterpart on bilateral ties, regional issues

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held telephone talks with his Ukraine counterpart Monday to discuss bilateral relations and the regional situation, the Foreign Ministry said.During the conversation with Andrii Sybiha, Cho expressed Korea's keen interest in developments related to peace negotiations amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.He noted that Seoul is closely monitoring the situation and will seriously consider ways to support post-war reconstruction, the ministry added.In response, Sybiha expressed his appreciation for Korea's continued support for Ukraine.The two ministers also exchanged views on the latest developments surrounding Ukraine and the international community's response.They also pledged close communication on the sidelines of upcoming multilateral gatherings, including the UN General Assembly later this month.Yonhap