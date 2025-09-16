Universities ready to face off for Korea-Yonsei games on Friday and Saturday
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 12:02
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
The annual Korea-Yonsei Games will return Friday, with students ready to cheer on their schools as athletes face off in different sports.
The Korea-Yonsei Games, also known as "Ko-Yeon Jeon," will take place on Friday and Saturday at various sports arenas across greater Seoul.
The annual games feature football, baseball, basketball, ice hockey and rugby matches played by student athletes from Korea University and Yonsei University.
The two universities have historically been fierce rivals, with students usually referring to the games by putting their university's name first: Yon-Ko Jeon for Yonsei University students and Ko-Yon Jeon for Korea University students. However, this year's event is officially referred as the Korea-Yonsei Games, as Yonsei University is the host. The universities take turns hosting the games, with next year's event set to be referred as the Yonsei-Korea Games.
The opening ceremony will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, with a baseball match to follow at 11 a.m.
An ice hockey match will take place at 2 p.m. the same day at the Mokdong Ice Rink in Yangcheon District, western Seoul. A basketball match will be held at the Goyang Gym in Goyang, Gyeonggi, at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, a rugby match will take place at the Goyang Sports Complex at 11 a.m. A football game will be held at the same venue, starting at 2 p.m.
Ice hockey and basketball games require students to have tickets to watch the games, distributed via a lucky draw system through student councils and student club unions. Other games do not require tickets, with university student councils set to announce entry procedures.
Students also gather around restaurants and bars near university campuses — Korea University is located in Anam in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, and Yonsei University in Sinchon in Seodaemun District, western Seoul — on the last day to continue cheering and singing university songs. Alumni also help the students enjoy the games. Yonsei's alumni association offers 20,000 won ($14.50) vouchers that students can use at restaurants and bars in Sinchon, and Korea University's alumni association designates restaurants and bars where students can get food and drinks for free.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)