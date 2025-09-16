 Unification Ministry reviews changing South Korean term of North Korean defectors
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Unification Ministry reviews changing South Korean term of North Korean defectors

Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 13:51
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young delivers a congratulatory message at the opening ceremony of a unification promotion center in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young delivers a congratulatory message at the opening ceremony of a unification promotion center in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

 
The Unification Ministry said Tuesday it is considering changing the South Korean term for North Korean defectors, noting the word highlights their escape from the North and carries a negative connotation.
 
The ministry stated that it has commissioned a study to review the renaming of the Korean term for North Korean defectors, or talbukmin in Korean, with the aim of selecting a new name by the end of this year, following the collection of opinions from such defectors.
 

Related Article

 
The term bukhyangmin, which means people who hail from North Korea, is believed to be most favored among the North's defectors.
 
"The ministry is considering changing the term of [North Korean defectors] in a bid to help them better resettle in the South and promote social integration," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
 
A survey by the Korea Institute for National Unification last year found that 59 percent of North Korean defectors favor a change in the Korean term used to refer to them.
 
The number of North Korean defectors arriving in South Korea reached 96 in the first half of 2025, bringing the total to 34,410, according to the ministry.

Yonhap
tags North Korea defector unification ministry

More in North Korea

Unification Ministry reviews changing South Korean term of North Korean defectors

North Korea defector and broadcaster Kim Seong-Min dies at 63

Images of North's leader altered to remove Blue House model, missile factory interior

North Korean hackers use AI-generated fake IDs to target South Koreans

North Korea presumed to expand spy agency by bolstering intelligence capability: Ministry

Related Stories

Seoul to dispose of body likely from North if it doesn't respond

Gov't signs agreement to use 500 million won donation to support North Korean defectors

Inspections of defector groups were aboveboard, Seoul tells UN

North Korean soldier defects to the South: Military

Defector who made risky return to North isn't the first
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)