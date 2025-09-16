Prime minister says parliamentary ratification may be needed for $350 billion investment in U.S.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Tuesday that parliamentary ratification may be needed to execute $350 billion in investment in the United States under a bilateral trade agreement reached in July.Kim made the remark during a parliamentary interpellation session when asked by an opposition lawmaker whether ratification is necessary to fulfill the investment commitment made in return for Washington's lowering of "reciprocal" tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent."It's hard to speak for all cases," he said. "Once the final negotiations are done and a conclusion is reached, the agreement of the National Assembly may be needed."Korea and the United States have been struggling to iron out differences over the details of the trade agreement, including where the investment will go.Kim said that even if the agreement does not explicitly require parliamentary ratification, he believes such steps should be taken in line with provisions in the Constitution that suggest parliament's agreement on matters of finance.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun echoed the view in response to a similar question."If it places a burden on the people, it is our position that we should naturally come to the National Assembly to explain and seek your agreement, and we have clearly stated this to the United States," he said.Kim also spoke about the recent detention of more than 300 Korean workers in a U.S. immigration crackdown in Georgia, saying he regrets the occurrence, though the root of the issue should have been resolved under the previous administration."We will resolve it without fail," he said.Yonhap