2026 S/S 서울패션위크, 궁궐과 첨단 기술로 과거와 미래를 잇다
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 09:10
Seoul Fashion Week goes back, to the future with palace and tech
2026 S/S 서울패션위크, 궁궐과 첨단 기술로 과거와 미래를 잇다
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Monday, September 8, 2025
Collaboration and change were at the heart of Seoul Fashion Week’s 2026 Spring/Summer edition, which marked the event's 25th anniversary.
collaboration: 협업
at the heart of: ~의 핵심
25주년을 맞은 서울패션위크가 2026년 봄, 여름 서울패션위크으로 돌아와 협업과 변화를 핵심 주제로 내세웠다.
From staging its official runway show at the historic Deoksu Palace in central Seoul to partnering with Fashion Council Germany to bring international brands to the city, Seoul Fashion Week concluded on Sunday after a week of events that aimed to push the decades-old fashion celebration into new territory. That sense of transformation wasn't confined to the official runways and showrooms, but was also visible at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), where fashion lovers and photographers turned the area into a stage of their own.
conclude: 막을 내리다, 마치다
new territory: 새로운 지평
서울패션위크는 서울 중구 정동 덕수궁 돌담길에서 공식 오프닝, 독일패션협회와 협력한 해외 브랜드 서울 초청 등 수십 년 역사의 패션 축제의 새로운 지평을 확장하려는 일주일간의 행사 끝에 일요일(9월 7일) 막을 내렸다. 이런 변화의 기운은 공식 런웨이와 쇼룸에만 머물지 않았다. 동대문디자인플라자(DDP) 역시 패션팬과 사진 작가들로 붐비며 또 다른 무대로 변모했다.
On a breezy yet humid Friday, DDP in Jung District — a landmark that has long embodied the city’s futuristic image and the main stage for Fashion Week over the past decade — was bustling with fashion enthusiasts. Many flaunted their personal style in bold outfits, while camera flashes lit up the plaza as photographers rushed to capture the scene. Outside DDP, events marking the 25th anniversary included a photo booth, a fragrance-themed MBTI test hosted by household goods company Pigeon, a styling program organized by the Seoul Jewelry Support Center and tastings from coffee brand G7.
embody: 상징하다
futuristic: 미래지향적
enthusiast: 애호가, 열렬한 지지자
flaunt: 뽐내다, 과시하다
바람이 좀 불지만 아직은 습한 금요일(9월 5일) 오후. 도시의 미래지향적 이미지를 상징해온 대표적 랜드마크이자 지난 10년간 서울패션위크의 주 무대였던 서울 중구 DDP는 이날도 패션 애호가로 북적였다. 이들이 대담한 차림으로 자신만의 스타일을 뽐내는 동안 사진작가들이 바쁘게 카메라 플래시가 번쩍이며 현장을 포착했다. DDP 밖에서는 25주년을 기념하는 다양한 부대행사가 열렸다. 기념 포토부스, 생활용품 기업 피죤의 향기 MBTI 테스트, 서울주얼리지원센터의 스타일링 체험, 커피 브랜드 G7 시음 행사 등이 열렸다.
Inside, 74 brands set up showrooms for buyers, while 14 staged runway shows to debut their latest collections. The Seoul Metropolitan Government, which organizes the biannual event, invited more than 100 buyers from 22 countries. This year’s participants included France’s luxury department store Printemps and Singapore’s multibrand retailer Club 21. The fair has been steadily expanding its international reach. In the 2025 Fall/Winter edition earlier this year, it logged a record $6.71 million in buyer consultations, up from $5.63 million for the 2024 Fall/Winter season.
biannual: 연 2회
international reach: 국제적 영향력
DDP 내부에서는 74개 브랜드가 참여하는 쇼룸이 말련돼 바이어들을 맞았고, 14개 브랜드가 런웨이를 통해 최신 컬렉션을 선보였다. 서울시가 주관하는 서울패션위크는 연 2회 개최되며 22개국 100여 명의 바이어를 초대했다. 올해에는 프랑스 럭셔리 백화점 쁘렝땅과 싱가포르 편집 스토어 클럽 21도 참가했다. 서울패션위크는 꾸준히 국제적 영향력을 확대해 왔다. 올해 초 열린 2025 F/W 행사 수주 상담 금액은 671만 달러로 역대 최대치를 기록했고, 2024 F/W 시즌의 563만 달러를 기록했다.
Among Seoul Fashion Week’s global initiatives, the collaboration with Fashion Council Germany stood out, broadening the event's network and introducing a wider range of international brands alongside local designers. For the first time, the German organization brought 12 brands to Seoul, showcasing their collections at the MCM showroom in Gangnam District.
stand out: 주목받다, 눈에 띄다
showcase: 선보이다
국제 협력 프로그램 가운데 특히 베를린 패션위크를 주관하는 독일패션협회와의 협업이 주목받았다. 이를 통해 서울패션위크는 글로벌 네트워크를 넓히고, 국내 디자이너와 더불어 다양한 해외 브랜드를 소개할 수 있었다. 독일패션협회는 처음으로 베를린 기반 브랜드 12개를 서울로 데려왔고, 강남 MCM 쇼룸에서 컬렉션을 선보였다.
WRITTEN BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)