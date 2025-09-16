 Army gunshot death prompts bullying investigation
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 19:05 Updated: 16 Sep. 2025, 19:53
Korean army soldiers deploy the multiple launch rocket system Chunmoo during a live-fire drill in Goseong County, Gangwon on Oct. 17, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

A front line Army unit is under investigation after a staff sergeant was found dead from a gunshot wound amid emerging evidence of bullying among soldiers.
 
The Army said Tuesday that it has identified evidence of harassment within the unit related to the death of a staff sergeant who died at a front line guard post (GP) in Gangwon in August, and has referred the case to police.
 

“We have found indications that senior officers verbally abused and mistreated the deceased staff sergeant at a unit in Cheorwon, Gangwon,” said the Army’s criminal investigation division on Tuesday afternoon. “We have determined that there is a potential ‘criminal act that caused the death’ and have reported the case to the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency.”
 
The military investigative unit stated that it will fully cooperate with the civilian investigation and will continue to verify the circumstances under which the staff sergeant was deployed to the post, including whether proper procedures were followed.
 
The staff sergeant was found with a gunshot wound at a front line guard post in the 15th Division, part of the Army’s II Corps, on Aug. 23. He was taken to a hospital but died shortly after.
 
Amid a recent series of fatal firearm incidents in the military, the Ministry of National Defense has decided to conduct a special inspection across all units.
 
In addition to the staff sergeant’s death, other recent incidents include the Sept. 2 death of an Army captain on a walking trail near Suseong Lake in Daegu and the death of a Marine corporal from a gunshot wound to the head at a unit on Daecheong Island, Incheon, on Saturday.
 

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
