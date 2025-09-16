Body of hiker who disappeared Sunday on Mount Seorak found
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 17:30
A hiker in his 60s who went missing on Mount Seorak in Gangwon was found dead two days later.
The hiker who disappeared Sunday near Gongryong Ridge on Mount Seorak in Sokcho, Gangwon, was discovered dead at around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, about 60 meters (197 feet) below a cliff near the ridge, according to police and fire authorities.
Police and fire authorities, who launched a search after the family’s report, located the hiker but faced difficulties both in finding and retrieving him due to the rugged terrain.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG
