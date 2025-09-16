Cambodian worker dies in machinery accident at Incheon factory
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 19:48
A Cambodian worker was killed after being caught in machinery at a metal manufacturing plant in Dong District, Incheon, on Tuesday. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident and whether the Serious Accidents Punishment Act applies.
According to police, the incident occurred at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday at a hydraulic machinery manufacturer in Manseok-dong, Dong District. The victim, a 41-year-old Cambodian man, was working when his torso became trapped in the machine. Investigators believe his glove was pulled into the machine while he was machining a round metal bar, leading to the fatal accident.
A colleague who found him trapped in the equipment called emergency services, saying a person’s torso had been caught in the machine. Fire authorities said the worker was already dead when rescue teams arrived.
The plant supplies hydraulic cylinders to Hyundai Steel and Posco and has an estimated 15 to 20 employees. Since January last year, all workplaces with five or more regular employees have been subject to the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. A company official said that they are "still checking the situation and will release a statement later.”
Police are questioning those present at the site to determine the exact cause.
“We will confirm the cause of death through an autopsy,” a police official said, adding that “once the results are available, we will investigate whether the company is liable for charges including involuntary manslaughter, violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.”
BY KIM CHANG-YONG, KIM SEONG-JIN
