Health authorities warn about rising Vibrio sepsis cases
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 15:10
Cases of Vibrio sepsis, a bacterial infection with a high fatality rate, have been rising rapidly since last month, prompting health authorities to issue a warning and urge the public to follow preventive guidelines, including thoroughly cooking seafood.
Reported cases of Vibrio sepsis this year totaled one in May, two each in June and July, and 14 in August, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Tuesday. The number of patients last month was seven times higher than the month before.
The infection occurs when a person eats raw or undercooked seafood contaminated with the Vibrio vulnificus bacterium, or when an open wound comes into contact with contaminated seawater. Symptoms include sudden fever, chills, low blood pressure and vomiting.
Within 24 hours of symptom onset, skin lesions such as rashes, swelling and hemorrhagic blisters can develop, especially on the legs. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal. The disease is not transmissible between humans.
Between January and August this year, 19 cases of Vibrio sepsis have been reported, down 9.5 percent from the same period last year, which saw 21 cases. However, eight of this year’s patients have died, resulting in a case fatality rate of 42.1 percent. Over the past five years, fatality rates have consistently remained in the 30 to 40 percent range.
Infections typically peak between August and October, when seawater temperatures are at their highest. Last year, the largest number of cases and deaths occurred in September, but infections continued even into November and December as temperatures fell. Similar cases are expected to continue this year, keeping authorities on alert.
All of this year’s fatal cases involved patients classified as high risk for Vibrio sepsis. This group includes people with existing health conditions such as diabetes, liver disease, cancer and alcohol dependence.
High-risk individuals are advised to avoid contact with seawater if they have skin wounds and to only eat thoroughly cooked seafood. If exposed to seawater, they should immediately wash the affected area with clean water and soap.
Precautions should also be taken when handling or preparing seafood. It should be stored at temperatures below five degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) and cooked at temperatures above 85 degrees Celsius. Gloves should be worn when handling seafood, and cutting boards and knives used for seafood should be disinfected before reuse.
“To prevent Vibrio sepsis, it is important to avoid consuming raw foods such as seafood, crabs and shrimp,” said KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan. “We strongly urge individuals in high-risk groups to thoroughly understand and follow all preventive guidelines.”
