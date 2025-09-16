Identity released of man accused of fatally stabbing three people in pizzeria
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 20:03
A man accused of fatally stabbing three people at a pizza restaurant in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, earlier this month has been identified as 41-year-old Kim Dong-won, police said Tuesday.
Authorities from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency held a Personal Information Disclosure Review Committee and decided to release the suspect’s identity.
“The severity of the crime, the brutality of the act and the sufficient evidence of the suspect’s involvement justified disclosure in the interest of public safety,” police said. They added that Kim did not object to the decision.
Police will post his information on the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s website for 30 days.
Kim allegedly attacked three people with a kitchen knife on Sept. 3 at the franchise pizza restaurant he ran in Gwanak District, southern Seoul. The victims included a 49-year-old employee from the company’s headquarters and two interior contractors, a 60-year-old father and his 32-year-old daughter.
After the killings, Kim tried to take his own life and injured himself. He received treatment at a hospital for one week before police arrested him upon his release on Sept. 10.
Kim admitted to the charges during police questioning. At the scene, he also told responding officers, “During a dispute over interior work, I stabbed three people with a knife.”
Police arrested Kim on Friday and plan to hand him over to prosecutors soon.
