 Internet outraged after pedophile gets simple fine for demanding photos from elementary school girl
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 13:08 Updated: 16 Sep. 2025, 13:37
A screenshot of a man asking a female elementary school student whether she is ″curious about a man,″ ″wants a boyfriend″ and asking for photos of her in pajamas [SCREEN CAPTURE]

An adult man who demanded photos of an elementary school girl's feet and other images received a summary disposition, sparking outrage among netizens.
 
An edited version of a post titled “Never Touch Female Elementary School Students,” initially published in July this year, went viral on Monday.
 

The post included screenshots showing a man messaging a female elementary student with lines like, “Don't you want to date a guy?” “Don't you want to try physical contact?” and “What do you wear to bed?”
 
"I got a summary disposition of 4 million won ($2,900) for demanding selfies and photos of her pajamas and soles of her feet,” wrote the man, who himself posted the screenshots and shared a photo of his punishment notice. “My parents found out."  
 
He posted photos of the penalty details. According to the images, he received a summary disposition for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
 
When a netizen asked, “How does it feel to become a sex offender?” the man replied, “I knew this would happen someday. I was out of control, unable to restrain myself.”
 
Netizens who saw the response reacted with comments berating the man and the justice system: “Your daily life will be tough, so just go to jail,” “If you can't control yourself next time, it'll be over 7 years in prison,” “It's disappointing it's only obscenity via communication media. I wish he'd get about 3 years for something like attempted rape of a child or juvenile.”
 

BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Pedophile Korea Sex crime

