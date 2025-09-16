Local cafes support emergency water efforts
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 20:07
Amid ongoing emergency water deliveries due to severe drought conditions in Gangneung, local café staff provide free bread and beverages to military personnel and firefighters at the Hongje Water Purification Plant on Sept. 16. The region continues to rely on transported water from reservoirs in the nearby cities and provinces as the drought persists. [YONHAP]
