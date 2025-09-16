 Local cafes support emergency water efforts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Local cafes support emergency water efforts

Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 20:07
Amid ongoing emergency water deliveries due to severe drought conditions in Gangneung, local café staff provide free bread and beverages to military personnel and firefighters at the Hongje Water Purification Plant on Sept. 16. The region continues to rely on transported water from reservoirs in the nearby cities and provinces as the drought persists. [YONHAP]

Amid ongoing emergency water deliveries due to severe drought conditions in Gangneung, local café staff provide free bread and beverages to military personnel and firefighters at the Hongje Water Purification Plant on Sept. 16. The region continues to rely on transported water from reservoirs in the nearby cities and provinces as the drought persists. [YONHAP]

Amid ongoing emergency water deliveries due to severe drought conditions in Gangneung, local cafe staff provide free bread and beverages to military personnel and firefighters at the Hongje Water Purification Plant on Sept. 16. The region continues to rely on transported water from reservoirs in the nearby cities and provinces as the drought persists. [YONHAP]
tags drought

More in Social Affairs

Seoul to resume recovery of Korean War KIA in DMZ

Local cafes support emergency water efforts

Identity released of man accused of fatally stabbing three people in pizzeria

Cambodian worker dies in machinery accident at Incheon factory

Court reduces sentence of mother who killed twin infant daughters, cites postpartum depression and domestic abuse

Related Stories

Water warriors: Fire trucks assist during Gangwon drought

Farmers suffer, hotels shut doors as Gangneung drought continue with no end in sight

Gangneung receives rain, but drought conditions still persist in area

Gangneung to impose water restrictions amid worsening drought

From using paper plates to skipping laundry, Gangneung struggles through drought
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)