 Police book man in his '70s for attempting to lure schoolgirls
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police book man in his '70s for attempting to lure schoolgirls

Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 19:24
A police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

A police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Police booked a man in his 70s after he tried to lure three elementary school girls near a school in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, by offering to buy them dolls, authorities said on Tuesday. 
 
Authorities from Hwaseong Seobu Police Precinct said they opened a criminal case after the girls told their parents that a man came up to them at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday and said he would buy them dolls. The girls refused, and the man left. The parents then reported the incident to police.
 

Related Article

 
Officers took statements from the children, identified the suspect and brought him in for questioning. 
 
“I just wanted to spend time with the children at a playground,” the man told investigators. 
 
Police formally booked the man and are continuing to investigate the circumstances.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Doll lure Police

More in Social Affairs

Seoul to resume recovery of Korean War KIA in DMZ

Local cafes support emergency water efforts

Identity released of man accused of fatally stabbing three people in pizzeria

Cambodian worker dies in machinery accident at Incheon factory

Court reduces sentence of mother who killed twin infant daughters, cites postpartum depression and domestic abuse

Related Stories

Brazil's life-like doll craze goes viral as online videos spark political reaction

New girl group Rocking Doll holds first online showcase

The fatal lure of acceleration

Hold my beer: Man gets stuck inside claw machine after crawling in during prank

$7K worth of Labubu dolls stolen from Los Angeles store
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)