Portable battery ignites on Eastar Jet flight
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 15:27
A portable battery caught fire aboard an Eastar Jet flight bound for Incheon from Fukuoka on Sunday, according to the airline.
Smoke began coming from the battery about 15 minutes before flight ZE644 was due to land, Eastar Jet said Monday. A nearby flight attendant used a fire extinguisher and bottled water to put out the fire, preventing serious damage.
"Once the battery cooled, we placed it in a metal container filled with water as outlined in the manual," the airline said.
A passenger on board said a man called a flight attendant after smoke started coming from the battery.
"The flight attendant, carrying the battery, moved toward the back of the plane to put out the fire. Passengers handed over their water bottles, and other attendants filled an aluminum box with water and placed the battery inside," the passenger said.
"Both passengers and crew stayed calm, and announcements updated us when the fire broke out and when it was extinguished."
The incident comes shortly after the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport implemented new safety rules on Sept. 1 to prevent in-flight fires caused by portable batteries. The measures require airlines to attach heat-sensitive stickers to overhead bins that change color if temperatures rise. All Korean carriers must also carry at least two onboard isolation containers for emergencies.
Portable batteries under 100 watt-hours (Wh) can be carried on board without a limit. Batteries between 100 and 160 Wh require airline approval and are limited to two per passenger, and batteries over 160 Wh are prohibited in the cabin. Portable batteries cannot be checked in and must be carried on to the flight by the passenger.
On Jan. 28, a fire caused by a portable battery destroyed an Air Busan flight preparing to depart from Gimhae International Airport for Hong Kong. All passengers and crew were evacuated safely. The National Forensic Service later concluded the fire started due to internal insulation failures in the battery.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
