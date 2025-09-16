Samgyetang prices continue to heat up
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 13:00
The average price of a bowl of samgyetang, or ginseng chicken soup, in Seoul reached 18,000 won ($13) last month, a 2,500-won jump over the past three years.
According to a price information portal operated by the Korea Consumer Agency, the average price of samgyetang in Seoul rose by 77 won, from 17,923 won in July to 18,000 won in August this year.
Prices for the popular summer dish have steadily climbed in recent years, from 15,462 won in August 2022 to 16,000 won in January 2023, reaching the 17,000-won range in July 2024 before hitting the 18,000-won mark last month.
By region, Seoul had the highest average price this year for samgyetang at 18,000 won, followed by North Jeolla at 17,400 won, Gwangju at 17,200 won and Gyeonggi at 17,138 won. North Chungcheong recorded the lowest average price at 15,143 won.
Prices of other popular dishes also showed increases. In Seoul, the average price of jajangmyeon, or black bean noodles, rose from 7,500 won to 7,577 won in August this year. The price of jajangmyeon had risen from the 6,000-won range in April 2022 to the 7,000-won range by September 2023, reaching the mid-7,000s by January of this year.
Meanwhile, the price of samgyeopsal, or pork belly, per serving — which is 200 grams (7 ounces) — slightly declined, dropping by 68 won from 20,639 won in July to 20,571 won in August this year.
Among eight tracked food items in Seoul, the following five maintained the same prices as the previous month in August this year: gimbap, or seaweed rice rolls, at 3,623 won; kalguksu, or knife-cut noodles, at 9,692 won; naengmyeon, or cold buckwheat noodles, at 12,423 won; bibimbap at 11,538 won and kimchi jjigae, or stew, with set meals at 8,577 won.
In terms of personal service fees, the average cost of a haircut in Seoul was 12,538 won and a public bath 10,769 won, unchanged from the month before.
