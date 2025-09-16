Seoul to promote traditional markets during Chuseok with special online and offline sales, holiday events
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 13:07
With Chuseok around the corner, Seoul is shining a spotlight on its traditional markets, offering discounts, events and delivery deals to bring shoppers back and help vendors boost sales.
One of the recipients would be the Guro Market in western Seoul, whose shops were unusually quiet last Thursday afternoon. The market, which opened in 1962, is home to 192 shops selling a wide range of products, from hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) and tteok (rice cakes) to sesame oil. Some of its popular market eateries still had customers at their tables, but merchants said foot traffic had dropped.
“The heat and the sluggish construction sector have kept people away,” one shop owner said.
Despite the slump, merchants are looking ahead to the prolonged holiday period from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, which covers National Foundation Day, Chuseok and Hangeul Day.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is stepping in with a pair of initiatives to boost sales: the “Chuseok Holiday Event Support Program” and an “Online Special Discount Sale.” City officials say the programs are designed to both stabilize holiday prices and attract more shoppers back to traditional markets.
Under the event support program, approximately 60 markets across the city will offer discounts of 5 to 15 percent or provide customers with Onnuri gift certificates when they spend a certain amount. The program will run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9.
To liven up the festive atmosphere, the city is also funding events such as making songpyeon, the half-moon rice cakes traditionally eaten during the Chuseok holiday. Markets received between 4 and 6 million won ($2,900 to $4,300) in support through a public contest. The city budget for the program totals 252 million won. The special discount sale will run throughout the holiday period.
Thirty-nine markets, including Ahyeon Market in Mapo District, western Seoul, and Suyu Market in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, with a combined total of 1,094 stores, are participating. They have partnered with delivery platforms such as Naver’s neighborhood market, Noljang, Baedal Minjok and "Sijangeul Banguro" — the traditional market coalition's digital market — to deliver fresh produce, meat, seafood and other goods directly to customers.
The platforms, supported by the city, are offering discounts of up to 10,000 won. For example, customers who spend more than 15,000 won at Ahyeon Market through Sijangeul Banguro can receive a 30 percent discount coupon worth up to 10,000 won.
Guro Market merchants’ association head Jeong Jin-ki said he expects sales to rise “by more than 20 to 30 percent thanks to the city’s support.”
"Orders will increase and the market as a whole will feel more vibrant," Ahyeon Market merchant Son Jeong-ju added.
"We will continue these programs so that traditional markets can thrive while consumers enjoy greater benefits," said Lee Hae-seon, head of Seoul’s Citizens' Livelihood & Labor Bureau.
BY KIM MIN-WOOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
