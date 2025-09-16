 Suwon elementary school cleared after 'nuclear bomb' threat
Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 15:33
A police logo [YONHAP]

Police cleared an elementary school in Suwon on Tuesday after a report claimed a “nuclear bomb” would be detonated on the premises.
 
The fire department received the threat by text message at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday and passed it on to the police.
 

The message said, “I will detonate a nuclear bomb at the elementary school,” according to Suwon Gwonseon Police Precinct.
 
Police evacuated students and staff from the school and searched the building for about one hour and 40 minutes. They found no explosives.
 
“We are about to conclude the search and will begin an investigation to identify the person who sent the message,” a police official said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
