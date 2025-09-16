Well, this is new…

On Sept. 16, the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee voted down the appointment of People Power Party lawmaker Na Kyung-won as the opposition floor leader. The motion, decided by secret ballot, was rejected 10 to 0, with People Power lawmakers boycotting the vote in protest. The ruling Democratic Party argued that Na’s past actions, including visiting former President Yoon Suk Yeol after the Dec. 3 martial law crisis and her involvement in the 2019 fast-track clash, made her unfit. The opposition denounced the decision as a breach of parliamentary convention. [PARK YONG-SEOK]