Social truths are opinions, not absolutes

We live in a post-truth era. People select their truths according to subjective values. Multiple facts and perspectives now appear in public discourse under the banner of truth. No single voice can claim a monopoly over it.A recent National Assembly hearing made this clear. The head of the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power labor union argued that the release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was not contaminated but treated, insisting that it posed no threat to human health. He even pledged his conscience as an expert. Yet not long ago, Korea’s public sphere had been overwhelmed with outrage, comparing the release to “a second Pacific War” and predicting “the end of Jeju fishermen.”The rapid spread of a rumor following the December martial law — claiming that 99 Chinese nationals had been arrested — was similar. It had no basis in fact, but still shook society and fueled extreme polarization. Other conspiracy theories, from claims of a submarine collision in the Sewol ferry disaster to rumors of mad cow disease, show the same pattern.Truth still matters. But in the post-truth era, even agreed-upon facts are interpreted differently. Reaching consensus on a shared social truth has become nearly impossible. Digital platforms such as YouTube, big data and social media no longer allow a single truth to prevail. Algorithms divide reality into fragments, consumed in ways that suit individual preferences. The lesson is that there are multiple truths to every issue. A belief treated as golden is, in public debate, only one opinion.Plato claimed truth existed outside the cave in sunlight. In today’s post-truth society, truth is more like shadows cast inside the cave. When individuals or groups absolutize their version of truth, conflict with others is inevitable. The fan communities growing across the political spectrum illustrate this phenomenon: factions treat their social truth as absolute.Time and patience are essential in the search for truth. That requires compromise, respect and communication. Raising one's voice does not bring society closer to the truth.Law and institutions must rest on fairness. In a liberal democracy, fairness presumes plurality. This perspective is important when considering recent legislation affecting the media.Amendments to broadcasting law have changed governance at KBS, MBC and EBS. Labor unions gained real power in appointing executives and managing operations. This arrangement, in which employees replace politicians in oversight, resembles a new form of patronage. Although public broadcasters are said to belong to the people, it remains unclear how all citizens can act as owners. How pluralism will be secured is ambiguous. The failure to give weight to proposals for electing executives through special majorities was regrettable. That approach could have balanced political accountability with value diversity.The media arbitration bill raises similar concerns. Punitive damages for intentionally or grossly negligent reporting may restrict press freedom. Earlier efforts to pass such measures failed for that reason. President Lee Jae Myung’s recent declaration of opposition reflected unresolved divisions within the Democratic Party.Plans to abolish the Korea Communications Commission and replace it with a new Broadcast Media and Communications Commission also invite questions. Excluding jurisdiction over over-the-top streaming services, central to the media and content industries, suggests political intent. Critics argue the reform is aimed at the current head of the commission. Such arbitrary restructuring undermines confidence in fairness.In a liberal democracy, press freedom must be broadly guaranteed unless constitutional order is directly threatened. Determining truth should be left to public debate, while freedom of expression is protected to maximize collective benefit. Even in the face of fake news, governments should not become arbiters of truth. Authorities can err, and history shows that information controls imposed by power create heavier costs for society.Media reform in the post-truth era should expand opportunities for exchange among diverse facts and viewpoints. Restricting YouTube or other platforms is not a solution. Instead, society must allow multiple social truths to circulate, enabling objective facts and reasonable arguments to compete with falsehoods. That requires reflection, even if the process is slow. Current legislation from the ruling bloc seems not to account for these realities. Political slogans about "a changed world" have been placed ahead of fairness. Without fairness, trust and consent will be elusive.In the post-truth era, social truths are plural by nature. What individuals or groups believe is ultimately only one opinion. Media law must reflect this. Recognizing opponents as legitimate competitors and seeking coexistence is the essence of pluralism. If each side insists on imposing its truth, conflict will deepen. Only when society accepts that social truth is merely opinion can it learn to respect different voices. That recognition is the path to national unity and the maturity of liberal democracy.