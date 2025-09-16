U.S. immigration raids and Korea’s visa shortcomings

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The arrest and detention of more than 300 Korean workers by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at a battery plant in Georgia shocked many in both countries. The workers were employed at a facility jointly invested in by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution. Fortunately, after urgent appeals from the Korean government and the companies involved, the 316 workers were released within a week and returned home on a chartered flight.The incident, however, laid bare the contradictions of President Donald Trump’s second-term policies. On the one hand, his administration has urged foreign manufacturers to invest in the United States to revive American industry under the banner of “Make America Great Again.” On the other hand, to satisfy an anti-immigration political base, his government detained foreign workers who were indispensable to the very investments he welcomed.The workers and their companies were left bewildered. Believing in promises to support manufacturing, they moved to the United States and labored tirelessly. Instead, they were suddenly shackled together and placed in poor detention facilities. For workers expected to build factories and train American employees, the experience was traumatic.These firms had invested in the U.S. under pressure. Washington had indicated that producing locally was the only way to avoid steep reciprocal tariffs. Yet if the safety of skilled Korean staff cannot be guaranteed due to unpredictable law enforcement, some argue it may be preferable to pay tariffs and export from Korea instead.For decades, American rules were treated as global standards, but the current situation is inverted. Korea now finds itself urging Washington to enforce its own laws predictably and fairly. On Sunday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yun-joo in Seoul, expressing regret over the mass detention and promising measures to prevent a recurrence. It is welcome, though belated, that the Trump administration now acknowledges the need to adjust visa policies to match its investment drive.The episode also revealed weaknesses on the Korean side. Despite being one of the largest investors in the United States, Korea has failed to secure adequate employment visa quotas. Korea’s annual number of U.S. work visas is lower than that of Singapore, which has one-sixth of Korea’s population. India, with less overall investment than Korea, enjoys far more visas. Australia and New Zealand, both with smaller populations, leveraged free trade agreements to secure larger quotas. The foreign ministry and the Korean Embassy in Washington have little to show in this regard.The political turmoil of recent years — martial law on last Dec. 3, the impeachment and removal of a former president, and the subsequent early election — contributed to a diplomatic vacuum. When the crisis erupted, Korea’s ambassador to Washington and consul general in Atlanta posts were vacant due to the new government’s recall of envoys appointed by the previous administration. The consul general in Washington had to rush to Georgia instead. It exposed gaps in the protection of Korean nationals abroad.Korean firms, too, were caught off guard. Pressured into U.S. investments by trade policy, they suddenly faced mass detentions of employees. Yet some warning signs were already visible. For years, Korean staff had entered the U.S. under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) or short-term nonimmigrant visas such as B1 for business or B2 for tourism, then stayed for extended periods to work on projects. Washington had repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with this practice.Before this latest episode, some Korean employees had already faced ICE checks and visa denials. Still, firms did not build contingency plans. Japanese companies in similar situations made greater use of proper residency visas for expatriate staff. Korean businesses now recognize the cost of insufficient preparation.The lesson is clear. Korea must take visa policy as seriously as tariff policy. Investment promotion cannot succeed without adequate legal frameworks for foreign workers. Both governments must coordinate, and Korean corporations must adapt. As the saying goes, after the rain, the ground hardens. The upheaval in Georgia should become a turning point for stronger protections, better planning and more predictable bilateral cooperation.