Lions slugger Diaz closing in on KBO home run, RBI records by foreign player

Samsung Lions slugger Lewin Diaz is nearing records for the most home runs and RBIs in a season by a foreign player in Korean baseball.Through the weekend's action, Diaz was leading the KBO with 46 home runs and 135 RBIs. The Dominican first baseman has played all 133 games so far this season, and the Lions have 11 games remaining.Diaz is three homers away from setting the single-season home run record by a foreign hitter. Ex-Lions second baseman Yamaico Navarro owns the record with 48 homers from 2015.Beyond Navarro's record, Diaz is also trying to become the first foreign player, and fourth player in KBO history overall, to hit 50 home runs in a season.Another ex-Lions star, Lee Seung-yuop, holds the single-season mark with 56 home runs from 2003. He also launched 54 homers in 1999.Also in 2003, Shim Chong-soo of the Hyundai Unicorns had 53 home runs. Diaz's Lions teammate, Park Byung-ho, put up 52 and then 53 homers in 2014 and 2015 while playing for the Nexen Heroes.Former NC Dinos slugger Eric Thames holds the RBI record by a foreign player with 140, also from the 2015 campaign, and Diaz is only six away from surpassing that mark.Park set the single-season record with 146 RBIs in 2015.Diaz has had multiple RBIs in 35 of his 133 games so far, including seven RBIs on April 25 — tied for the most RBIs in a game this season.Yonhap