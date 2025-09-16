Tigers ace Naile scratched from start due to arm fatigue

The Kia Tigers' late push for a postseason spot was dealt a big blow Tuesday when their ace, James Naile, was scratched from a scheduled start due to arm fatigue.The right-hander from the United States had been scheduled to start against the Hanwha Eagles at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, but rookie pitcher Kim Tae-hyeong will take the mound instead.According to the Tigers, Naile complained of some heaviness in his right arm after playing catch recently. The Tigers will check back with him on Wednesday before determining the schedule for Naile's next start. His previous outing was last Wednesday against the Samsung Lions.A Tigers representative said Naile's condition won't require further tests and added, "We expect him to rejoin the rotation after taking some time off."Time is running out for the Tigers to crack the top five and make the KBO postseason. With 13 games remaining before Tuesday's action, the Tigers were in eighth place at 61-66-4, three games out of the final postseason spot.Naile is third in the KBO with a 2.25 ERA over 164 1/3 innings and has an 8-4 record. Last year, he won the ERA title with a 2.53 mark after throwing 149 1/3 innings.He missed the final month of the 2024 regular season after getting struck in the face by a line drive, but returned to action to help the Tigers win the Korean Series title in October.Yonhap