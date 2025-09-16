 Vietnam asks United States to reconsider seafood export ban
Vietnam asks United States to reconsider seafood export ban

Published: 16 Sep. 2025, 14:43
A woman looks at a large pod with fresh fish at street market in Vienh Long, Vietnam, on Nov. 4, 2022. [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

Vietnam has asked the United States to reconsider a decision that could lead to a ban on some Vietnamese seafood exports to the American market starting next year, which would be a potential blow to an economy already hit by U.S. tariffs.
 
Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on Monday sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to ask for the "reconsideration" of an August decision by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which had determined that some of Vietnam's fishing methods posed risks to marine mammals, the ministry said in a statement.
 

The United States is among Vietnam's largest seafood markets, with January-August exports to America rising 6.9 percent from a year earlier to $1.24 billion, accounting for 17.3 percent of Vietnam's total seafood shipments, according to Vietnam's customs data.
 
NOAA last month notified Vietnam's agriculture ministry that it had declined to grant a "comparability finding" under the Marine Mammal Protection Act for 12 Vietnamese fishing methods, according to the statement.
 
"Nations whose fisheries were denied comparability findings are prohibited from exporting fish and fish products from those fisheries into the U.S. beginning Jan. 1, 2026," NOAA stated.
 
Vietnam's ministry said the ban would hurt the country's key seafood exports, including tuna, swordfish, grouper, mackerel, mullet, crab and squid.
 
Dien said in the letter that reversing the decision would help "avoid serious disruptions in bilateral trade and protect the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese fishermen and laborers," according to the statement.
 
The United States, Vietnam's largest export market, imposed a 20 percent tariff on Vietnamese exports starting Aug. 7, while transshipments through Vietnam from third countries face a levy of 40 percent.
 
August exports from Vietnam to the United States fell 2 percent from July to $13.94 billion, according to Vietnamese customs data.
 
"Vietnam considers the United States an important trade partner [...] Vietnam is committed to continuing to work closely with the United States to resolve outstanding issues in a constructive and forward-looking spirit," Dien said in the letter.
 
In 2017, the European Commission also issued a "yellow card" to Vietnam after accusing it of not doing enough to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, leading to a decline in exports of Vietnamese seafood to the EU.

Reuters
