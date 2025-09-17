Gov't, private sector meet to assess impact of Mexico's tariff hike plan

The government held a meeting with the private sector Wednesday to discuss Korea's response strategy and the potential impact of Mexico's push to raise tariffs on imports from countries without an FTA, the Industry Ministry said.The meeting came just days after the Mexican government announced it will raise tariffs on imported goods, such as textiles, steel and automobiles, from countries that do not have trade deals with Mexico, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Affected countries include Korea, China, India and others.The move, if realized, is expected to deal a heavy blow to Korea's automotive and home appliances industries as many Korean companies have been operating manufacturing plants in the Latin American nation to export goods to the United States without tariffs, though the benefit is no longer available due to the Donald Trump administration's sweeping tariff scheme.Mexico and Canada could initially export goods to the U.S. at an almost zero tariff rate under the trilateral free trade agreement signed during Trump's first term, but now faces hefty tariffs.The ministry said it will work to minimize the possible impact of Mexico's tariff hike plan on Korean companies.Yonhap